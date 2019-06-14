Gardaí investigating violent death of woman in Mayo have made arrest

Gardaí investigating the violent death of a woman in Co Mayo early on Friday have arrested a man in his 40s.

The victim, who was in her 40s, was found dead in a house in Kilbree, Westport on Friday morning.

The arrested man is currently detained at Castlebar Garda station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984. The suspect was known to the dead woman.

While a post mortem was being awaited to determine the course of the inquiry, all of the resources of a murder investigation have been committed to the case.

The house where the woman’s body was found has been sealed off as a crime scene.

The property has undergone a forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

In a statement, gardaí said they became aware of the incident at 10am on Friday. The body remains at the scene and the scene is preserved pending examination by the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau.

“At this stage Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident,” the statement said.

“The family of the deceased woman has been notified and a family liaison officer has been appointed. The Garda investigation is ongoing.”

An incident room has been set up at Castlebar Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 9038200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.