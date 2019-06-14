Gardaí investigating violent death of woman in Mayo
The house in Westport where the woman’s body was found is sealed off as a crime scene
Gardaí are investigating the violent death of a woman in Co Mayo early on Friday.
The victim, who was in her 40s, was found dead in a house in Westport on Friday morning.
Gardaí are working on a definite line of inquiry and have identified a suspect in the case. The suspect was known to the dead woman.
While a post mortem was being awaited to determine the course of the inquiry, all of the resources of a murder investigation have been committed to the case.
The property has undergone a forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.