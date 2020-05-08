Gardaí investigating video of alleged sexual assault circulating online

Gardaí have launched an investigation into a video and images that purport to show an alleged sexual assault on a woman by three young males.

Investigating gardaí believe the males are young teenagers and that the woman in the video is in her late 30s or 40s.

The images and video appear to depict a number of young males commit and alleged assault on the woman as recently as the past week.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said it was aware of the content and confirmed an investigation was underway into the matter.

However, it appealed to people to report any crimes to the Garda rather than taking up their allegations online.

“Gardaí in Galway are aware of images and a video which has been circulated on social media relating to an alleged sexual assault. They are investigating the matter,” the reply stated.

“An Garda Síochána is advising the public to contact them directly if they wish to report crime and not to raise these matters via online platforms.”