Gardaí investigating ‘tragic accident’ in Westport, Co Mayo

Investigating gardaí are not treating the death of a man in his 30s in Westport, Co Mayo, as suspicious.

The body of the young man was discovered in the water at the Quay, Westport shortly before 9am on Sunday morning. One Garda source said the matter appeared to be a “tragic accident” and the man may have been out socialising on Saturday night.

The body was recovered from the water and taken to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, with the local coroner to carry out a postmortem on Monday morning.

A Garda spokesman said “investigating gardaí are not currently treating the death as suspicious, but will await the outcome of a postmortem to determine the course of their investigation”.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 40s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the N22 at Brennans Glen, Killarney, shortly after 2pm.

The woman was a passenger in one of the cars and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The other two occupants of the car, a man and woman in their 70s, were taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

The woman is understood to be in a critical condition, while the man’s injuries were described by gardaí as non-life threatening.

Two women in their early 20s in the second car were also injured in the collision. They were taken separately by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick, where their injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who saw the collision to contact Killarney Garda station on 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.

The stretch of road where the crash occurred remains sealed off pending an examination by forensic collision investigators, with local traffic diversions in place.