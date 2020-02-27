Gardaí investigating shots fired at Dublin house
Window smashed during incident in Cromcastle Court area of Kilmore on Wednesday night
Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Dublin on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred in the Cromcastle Court area of Kilmore, Dublin 5, at about 10.30pm.
Gardaí said a window was smashed, but no injuries were reported. It is not known if anyone was inside the property.
Gardaí have examined the scene, and investigations are ongoing.