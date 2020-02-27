Gardaí investigating shots fired at Dublin house

Window smashed during incident in Cromcastle Court area of Kilmore on Wednesday night

Gardaí said a window was smashed during the incident

Gardaí said a window was smashed during the incident

 

Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Dublin on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the Cromcastle Court area of Kilmore, Dublin 5, at about 10.30pm.

Gardaí said a window was smashed, but no injuries were reported. It is not known if anyone was inside the property.

Gardaí have examined the scene, and investigations are ongoing.