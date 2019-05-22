Gardaí investigating shooting in Darndale, Dublin
Grave fears for the life of the victim
A shotting in Darndale on Wednesday, follows the death of a man in Walshetown on Tuesday night. File photograph: Getty
Gardaí are investigating the shooting of a man in Darndale, north Dublin. The attack occurred on Marigold Road at about 4pm.
A man was wounded in the attack and there are now grave fears for his life.
The shooting follows the murder of a 22-year-old Dublin man whose body was found near Walshetown in north Co Dublin late on Tuesday night.
More to follow