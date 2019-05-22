Gardaí investigating shooting in Darndale, Dublin

Grave fears for the life of the victim

A shotting in Darndale on Wednesday, follows the death of a man in Walshetown on Tuesday night. File photograph: Getty

Gardaí are investigating the shooting of a man in Darndale, north Dublin. The attack occurred on Marigold Road at about 4pm.

A man was wounded in the attack and there are now grave fears for his life.

The shooting follows the murder of a 22-year-old Dublin man whose body was found near Walshetown in north Co Dublin late on Tuesday night.

