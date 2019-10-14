Gardaí investigating sex assault allegations against sports star seize vehicle

Gardaí investigating an allegation of sexual assault against a well-known sports figure have seized a vehicle for forensic examination.

The alleged assault occurred in the man’s vehicle which was parked outside a pub in south Dublin where the sportsman had been socialising.

The woman made a formal criminal complaint to gardaí on Saturday leading to the opening of an investigation into alleged sexual assault.

Gardaí have taken possession of the man’s vehicle for forensic testing, including DNA testing.

The area has also been canvassed for CCTV and DNA samples have been taken from the complainant.

The sports star is aware of the allegations against him but has not yet been interviewed.

Gardaí close to the case said he may be asked to attend a south Dublin Garda station for a voluntary interview in the very near future.

“Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement. “Owing to the nature of the investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

The man is already the subject of a file which is currently being reviewed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, arising from a suspected rape in December of last year.

In that case the suspected rape is said to have taken place in a hotel on south side of Dublin.

The man, when interviewed, is understood to have told the gardaí that he had sex with the woman, but that it was consensual.