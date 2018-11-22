Gardaí investigating if elderly Kilkenny couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning

An elderly couple found dead at their home on the outskirts of Kilkenny city may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The deceased couple have been named locally as Michael Hurley (83) and his partner Mary Holohan (79).

Their bodies were discovered at Kilderry on the Johnswell Road on Wednesday evening. The alarm had been raised by family members.

It is understood they may have died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning and that they may been in the house for a number of days.

The scene was preserved overnight by gardaí and members of the technical bureau examined the house on Thursday. The Office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner have been notified of the death.

Gardaí said the outcome of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation. The couple’s remains were expected to be removed to Waterford Regional Hospital later on Thursday. A pathologist is expected in Kilkenny on Friday.

Tributes have been paid to the coupld by neighbours and friends who described them as “lovely people” and “wonderful neighbours”.