Gardaí investigating fatal shooting in Darndale, Dublin

A man has died following a shooting in Darndale, north Dublin. The attack occurred on Marigold Road at about 4pm on Wednesday.

There were grave fears for the victim’s life immediately the attack occurred and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí say the killing has all the hallmarks of a gangland attack and are exploring links to the drugs trade.

The scene of the shooting has been sealed off and the Garda has deployed all the resources of a murder investigation to the inquiry.

Gardaí in Coolock Garda station are carrying out the investigation into the killing of the man, who was believed to be local and in his early 20s.

The shooting follows the murder of a 22-year-old Dublin man whose body was found near Walshetown in north Co Dublin late on Tuesday night.

