Gardaí investigating discovery of body in Dublin a fortnight ago

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding discovery of a man’s body in the boardwalk area of Ormond Quay Lower, Dublin, earlier this month.

The discovery was made at approximately 6.20am on June 4th. The man was aged in his 30s.

Gardaí said a postmortem has since been carried out but the results are not being made available for operational reasons.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the Ormond Quay and surrounding areas between 6pm on June 3rd and 6.20am on June 4th.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí at Store Street on 01-6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.