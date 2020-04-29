Gardaí investigating death of young man in Galway city

Gardaí are investigating the death of a young man in Galway who was found unresponsive at his residence in the city.

The deceased, aged in his early twenties, was found at his residence on Sea Road on Wednesday morning.

He was later pronounced dead and his body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will be carried out.

In a statement gardaí said his death is not thought to be Covid-19 related and they are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of their enquiries.