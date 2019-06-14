Gardaí investigating death of woman in Mayo arrested man running in fields

The body of a mother of three who died violently at her rural family home in Co Mayo was discovered by gardaí after they were alerted to a man running naked through nearby fields.

The victim has been named locally as Valerie Kilroy (41), who lived at a bungalow with her husband and young children in Kilbree Lower, near Islandeady, off the main road between Westport and Castlebar.

It is believed her children are aged five, and her twins are aged two years.

A number of locals said the family had moved into the area in recent years.

Gardaí were called to Kilbree on Friday morning at around 10am after locals reported seeing a man running without any clothes through fields. The man was arrested.

It is understood gardaí then searched Ms Kilroy’s home and found her bloodied body at the rear of a shed.

None of the children were physically harmed.

The suspect, a man in his 40s who was known to the dead woman, is being held for questioning at Castlebar Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Saturday.

All of the resources of a murder investigation have been committed to the case.

The house has been sealed off as a crime scene. It has undergone a forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

“At this stage Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident,” the Garda said in a statement.

“The family of the deceased woman has been notified and a family liaison officer has been appointed. The Garda investigation is ongoing.”

An incident room has been set up at Castlebar Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 9038200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.