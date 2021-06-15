Gardaí investigating death of boy (9) in Co Donegal

Gardaí are investigating after a boy was found dead at a house in Co Donegal on Monday night.

The nine-year-old was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area on Monday night and was then pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The boy’s remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

The child’s identity has not been released by gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said the results of the postmortem would determine the course of any further investigation.