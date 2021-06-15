Gardaí investigating death of boy (9) in Co Donegal

Postmortem to be carried out on child found dead at house in St Johnston area

Stephen Maguire
The boy was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area on Monday night. Stock photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí are investigating after a boy was found dead at a house in Co Donegal on Monday night.

The nine-year-old was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area on Monday night and was then pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The boy’s remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

The child’s identity has not been released by gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said the results of the postmortem would determine the course of any further investigation.