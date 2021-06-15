Gardaí investigating death of boy (9) in Co Donegal
Postmortem to be carried out on child found dead at house in St Johnston area
The boy was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area on Monday night. Stock photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Gardaí are investigating after a boy was found dead at a house in Co Donegal on Monday night.
The nine-year-old was found unresponsive in a house in the St Johnston area on Monday night and was then pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The boy’s remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.
The child’s identity has not been released by gardaí.
A Garda spokesperson said the results of the postmortem would determine the course of any further investigation.