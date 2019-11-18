Gardaí investigating body found in burning car in Lucan

Gardaí are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in Dublin on Monday evening.

The discovery was made at Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan at approximately 8.15pm.

Dublin Fire Brigade and An Garda Síochána were called to deal with a car that had been set on fire and discovered a body in the passenger seat when the fire was extinguished.

Gardaí are currently treating the incident as suspicious.

The scene has been preserved and the State Pathologist and the Garda Forensics Bureau have been informed.