Gardaí investigating attempted theft from cash-in-transit van

Gardaí are investigating an attempted theft of money from a cash in transit van in Dublin.

The incident occurred in the Grange Lodge Avenue area of Clongriffin at about 11.45am on Monday.

A number of men gained entry to the van while it was parked, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

No cash was taken and no injuries were sustained.

The men arrived at and left the scene in a 2004 D registered white Volkswagen Caddy van which was found burnt out a short distance away. The van has been removed for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.