Gardaí investigating assault on City Bin staff member

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a member of a waste collection company that took place in north Dublin on Friday.

The incident occurred at Holywell Road, Donaghmede, at about 10.10am. Gardaí said a man in his 30s was taken to Beaumont Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesman for the force said no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongoing.

Footage of the attack has been shared widely on social media over the past 24 hours. In the video, the driver of a car can be heard shouting at the driver of the bin lorry to get out of his way.

The man’s car can then mounts the footpath at speed before pulling back onto the road and coming to halt in front of the bin lorry.

A man then exits the car, approaches the driver’s side of the vehicle, opens the door and gets involved in a physical altercation with the driver of the lorry.

As the man returns to his vehicle, words are exchanged with a second member of City Bin staff who was retrieving a wheelie bin from the pavement.

The man then opens the boot of his car, takes out an implement, and strikes the City Bin staff member in the head before returning to his car.

In a statement, City Bin said it was aware of the incident and was liaising with gardaí in relation to the matter.

“We’re aware of a video circulating on social media this evening of an incident involving one of our City Bin crew today, and wanted to shed some light on the events,” it said.

“Earlier this morning, while providing an essential frontline service, two of our crew were subjected to an unprovoked attack by a member of the public leading to a serious assault on one of our helpers.

“Thankfully, out colleague has been discharged from hospital this evening and, though shaken by the incident, will make a full recovery.”