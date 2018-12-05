Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Christchurch

Gardaí are investigating the alleged rape of a woman in her 20s in Dublin in the early hours of Monday morning.

The woman, who is from Germany, told detectives she left a pub in the city centre on Sunday night.

She walked to Winetavern Street in the Christchurch area on the south side of the city where she said she was attacked by a man.

The woman alerted gardaí with a 999 call and was later brought to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital.

She subsequently provided a statement to gardaí, and a spokesman for the force confirmed an investigation is underway.

Gardaí at Kevin St Garda station are examining CCTV of the area and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

It’s understood the woman has left the jurisdiction to return to her family in Germany.