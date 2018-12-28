Gardaí investigating alleged rape in Castlebar

CCTV footage is being studied as gardaí follow definite line of enquiry

Tom Shiel
 

Gardaí are investigating the alleged rape over the Christmas period of a young woman in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

An investigation began after the woman, who is in her twenties, presented in a distressed state to Castlebar Garda Station in the early hours of Thursday morning.

She was accompanied by a relative who had come to pick her up after a night out in the town.

Later the woman was brought to the sexual assault unit in Galway City for a medical examination and gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the area - a laneway near Castlebar town Centre - where the alleged sexual assault took place between 2 am and 2.30 am.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing and they are following a definite line of enquiry.

CCTV footage has been obtained and is being studied by gardaí as their investigation continues.