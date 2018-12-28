Gardaí investigating alleged rape in Castlebar

Gardaí are investigating the alleged rape over the Christmas period of a young woman in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

An investigation began after the woman, who is in her twenties, presented in a distressed state to Castlebar Garda Station in the early hours of Thursday morning.

She was accompanied by a relative who had come to pick her up after a night out in the town.

Later the woman was brought to the sexual assault unit in Galway City for a medical examination and gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the area - a laneway near Castlebar town Centre - where the alleged sexual assault took place between 2 am and 2.30 am.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing and they are following a definite line of enquiry.

CCTV footage has been obtained and is being studied by gardaí as their investigation continues.