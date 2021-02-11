Gardaí investigating alleged assault involving two lawyers in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating an “alleged assault incident between” two members of the legal profession near the Courts of Criminal Justice in Dublin on Thursday morning.

It is understood both parties are lawyers who knew each other.

One of the men suffered an injury to his face, gardaí said.

“Gardaí at the Bridewell have commenced an investigation following an alleged assault incident between two males on Wolf Tone Quay, Dublin 7, shortly after 11am,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in reply to queries.

“One of the men involved sustained facial injuries in the incident. Investigating gardaí have identified both parties involved and enquiries are ongoing.”