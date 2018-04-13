Gardaí investigating after man discovered in park dies

Gardaí are awaiting the results of a postmortem examination before deciding whether to begin a murder inquiry after a man discovered with serious injuries in a Dublin park died in hospital.

The man, who was in his forties and understood to be Romanian, was discovered in Seán Walsh Park, Tallaght, by a passerby who raised the alarm shortly before 8am on Friday.

A spokesman for the Garda said it was “unclear at this time” how the man sustained the injuries, but enquiries were ongoing. Detectives leading the investigation have appealed for witnesses and information.

The man suffered both external and internal injuries, but it is believed to have been the latter which caused his death.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life and he was declared dead just after 6pm.

A spokesman for the Garda said a postmortem would take place on Saturday, which would determine the course of the investigation.

The scene has been preserved for examination by specialist gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.