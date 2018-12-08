Gardaí investigating after body found in West Cork

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death in Co Cork, after his body was discovered on Saturday morning.

The body of the man, who was in his late 50s, was found outside a house at Direens, Dunmanway, West Cork, at around 10:30am.

A Garda spokeswoman said on Saturday afternoon that the body was still at the scene, and that the scene was being preserved.

The man’s remains will be removed to Cork University Hospital, “where a postmortem will take place in due course”, the spokeswoman said.

“The results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.”