Gardaí investigating after assault on woman on Dublin Bus

Gardaí are investigating after a woman was assaulted by a number of people on a Dublin Bus on Thursday.

It is understood the woman was punched in the head and the back.

A Garda spokesman said they were responding to a public order incident which took place on a Dublin Bus on Priorwood Road in Coolock on Thursday at around 9.45pm.

“No arrests have been made to date and gardaí at Coolock are appealing for witnesses,” he said.

Garda investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Dublin Bus said in statement that the bus driver had followed official procedures during the incident. It noted that all employees were “fully trained on the comprehensive procedures for dealing with incidents such as this”.

“Each vehicle is equipped with a radio which allows immediate contact to our central control centre,” said the statement. “This means that the driver has immediate contact to a team of Dublin Bus inspectors should assistance be required in any given situation. During this incident, the driver followed this procedure,” it said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Racheal Batten told RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News that increased security and police presence was needed on buses in the Coolock area. “There have been a number of these incidents across Dublin city in the recent past. Areas like ourselves here really need more support from Garda resources.”

Dublin Bus has handed over CCTV footage of the incident to gardaí.