Gardaí investigate video of child on scrambler bike hitting lamppost

Gardaí are investigating an incident involving a young child on a mini scrambler bike crashing into a pole.

A video of the incident, apparently shot in Dublin, shows a child in pyjamas with a soother in his mouth getting on the small off-road motorbike with the assistance of a man standing behind him.

The vehicle then quickly accelerates and hits a lamppost at speed, throwing the child into the lampost before falling to the ground.

The footage has been shared widely in Ireland and internationally on social media since Christmas Day, drawing widespread condemnation of the child’s parents and concern for his safety.

The date and location of the video is unknown but the accents of the adults and the license plates of the cars in the background suggest it was shot in Dublin.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are “ongoing” into the video. Tusla did not respond to queries on Friday asking if it was aware of the incident.

There were several other serious incidents involving scramblers and quad bikes in Dublin in recent days.

A pregnant woman was assisted by Dublin Fire Brigade personnel based in Phibsborough after she was hit by someone riding a scrambler on Christmas Day.

On Christmas night, off-road bikes were used to destroy playing pitches on Benmadigan Road in Drimnagh and in Ballymun a quad bike was involved a serious crash involving two cars.

Gardaí had pleaded with parents not to buy their children off-road motorbikes for Christmas this year due to the dangers involved.

The bikes have been linked to significant anti-social behaviour in recent years which tends to peak around Christmas time.

Scramblers and quad bikes are meant for off-road use and do not have a licence plate or tax disc. Those who ride them do not require a driver’s licence or insurance though you must be at least 16 to qualify for a licence to drive on a public road.

Latest figures provided by the Road Safety Authority how there have been five deaths and 45 injuries involving at least one quad bike or scrambler between 2014 and 2018.