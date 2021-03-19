Gardaí investigate threats made against Mayor of Galway city

Gardaí are investigating threats made against Mayor of Galway city Mike Cubbard and his family.

Cllr Cubbard, an independent councillor, said on Friday he was stepping back from politics for a short period as a result of the abuse.

He said threats had made been to burn his family out of their home and to “sleep with one eye open”.

He was contacted by a senior Garda on Thursday who informed him gardaí were taking the threats seriously and that a detective has been assigned to investigate the matter.

A garda spokesman declined to comment on named individuals but confirmed that “gardaí are making enquiries into an alleged threat that is believed to have been made against a male in Galway city in November 2020”.

Cllr Cubbard said the threats began “almost innocently” a year and a half ago when someone wrote “Cubbard out” on the community centre.

He said an individual later told him he would burn his wife and young children out of their home, and that they should sleep with one eye open.

Last week a neighbour who works for Galway County Council awoke to find someone had written “HSE bastards. We’ll burn you out. We’ll get Cubbard” on his council van, Cllr Cubbard said.

Cllr Cubbard said he was going to “take a week or two to clear my headspace” in the wake of the abuse before returning to his duties as mayor.

“My wife and three kids are at home. It’s one thing having a go at a politician but when you start bringing the family in it, it’s a different level.”

Cllr Cubbard said he does not know what prompted the threats. “I have never shied away from criticism. I don’t have any issue with anyone who would go to this level of bringing your family into it.”

“I have to protect my family first and foremost. Anytime the light goes off in the front garden my wife is jumping up to see who it is.”

He said he is not the only local politician receiving abuse.

“There are people suffering in silence. I spoke to a female councillor yesterday who has taken horrific abuse in the last decade in politics. She shouldn’t have to do that.”