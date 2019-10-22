Gardaí investigate theft of Dublin Marathon merchandise

Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a large quantity of Dublin Marathon merchandise including hats and jackets.

It is understood the merchandise was stolen from a van parked outside a house at Sutton Park, Sutton, Dublin 13 in recent days.

The hats and jackets intended for stewards and volunteers during the event which takes place on Sunday.

A Garda spokesman said the n merchandise was not on general sale to the public and was intended only for stewards and volunteers.

Anyone offered the merchandise for sale has been asked to contact their local Garda station.

Separately, it has asked anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Sutton area between 4.30pm on Saturday 19th October 2019 and 6.30pm on Monday 21st October to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.