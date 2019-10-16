Gardaí investigate suspected homophobic attack in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a serious supsected homophobic assault that took place in north Dublin on Tuesday evening.

A man in his early 50s was assaulted near the Malahide Road, Coolock, north Dublin. The attack took place at about 10. 30pm.

In a statement a Garda spokesman said a man “received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.”

The spokesman confirmed gardaí were investigating the assault, but no arrests had been made yet.

It is believed the man may have been lured to the area where he was assaulted by a fake profile on a gay dating smartphone app. It is understood at least four young men attacked the man, who received injuries to his face.