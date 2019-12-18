Gardaí investigate sudden death of man in Kilkenny
The man’s body was discovered in a house on Waterford Road on Tuesday evening
The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / THE IRISH TIMES
Gardai are investigating the sudden death of a man whose body was found in Co Kilkenny on Tuesday.
The man’s body was discovered in a house on Waterford Road at around 7pm.
His body remains at the scene pending examination by the State Pathologist.
The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation, which is ongoing. - PA