Gardaí investigate sudden death of man in his 50s

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 50s at his home in west Dublin.

Members of the force were alerted to the death in Mount Eustace, Tyrrelstown, Dublin 15, at about 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

A technical examination took placed at the scene on Sunday evening.

Gardaí said a postmortem will take place tomorrow morning at the City Morgue in Whitehall.

The results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation, said a Garda spokeswoman.