Gardaí investigate stabbing incident in Tralee

Gardaí in Co Kerry have appealed to the public for assistance as they investigate a stabbing incident which left a 19-year-old male needing hospital treatment.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday at Caheranne Close on Strand Road in Tralee, when a row broke out between two 19-year-olds and one received a stab wound to the upper chest.

The teenager was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, where he under went emergency surgery for non-life threatening injuries. His condition was on Thursday night described as stable.

Gardaí arrested a 19-year-old soon afterwards, and brought him for questioning to Tralee Garda station, where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

Garda technical experts have carried out a forensic examination of the scene. Officers have also begun door-to-door inquiries in the area, and are looking for any CCTV footage that might assist them.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident, anyone with information or any road-users in the area who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Tralee Garda station on 066-7102300.