Gardaí investigate shots fired close to nightclub entrance

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which shots were discharged from a firearm close to the entrance of a nightclub at the Red Cow complex on the Naas Road, Clondalkin, on Sunday.

Detectives are anxious to speak to anybody who was in the vicinity of the Red Cow between midnight and 3.30am on that date.

Gardaí also wish to speak to any taxi drivers or other motorists who passed through the complex during that period and who may have dash cam footage.

They have appealed to anyone who may have noticed a dark coloured Audi A3 hatchback car travelling by road in the general Clondalkin area between 2.30am and 3.30am to contact them.

Investigating gardaí can be contacted at 01-6667600, or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.