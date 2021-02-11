Gardaí investigate shooting in north Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a suspected shooting in Ballymun, in north Dublin.

Details of the incident began to emerge via social media on Thursday evening but little is currently known.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene but the condition of the person shot was not immediately clear.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in

Ballymun, Dublin 9,” a Garda statement said. “ Updates to follow.”

More to follow