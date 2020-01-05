Gardaí investigate reports of shots fired at a house in Limerick

Gardaí are investigating reports of shots fired at a house in Limerick city on Saturday night.

A house in Prospect, on the south side of the city, has been sealed off by gardaí.

There are no reports of anyone being injured, said a garda source.

Gardaí received reports of shots fired at the house around 8pm, and are conducting house-to-house inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.