Gardaí investigate gun attack on house in Ballymun

Gardaí are investigating an apparent gun attack on a house in Ballymun on Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman said they were investigating reports of shots being fired at a house in Belclare View.

She said there was damage to the front of the house. No one was injured in the incident.

A forensic examination of the scene is under way.

Local TD Noel Rock said shootings like these, in residential areas with many children, were becoming more frequent.

Mr Rock said the community was shocked by the incident and he said he had contacted the local Garda Superintendent following the shooting.

“The fact that a shooting happened on this same road only a few short months ago underlines the need for [additional] resources,” Mr Rock said.