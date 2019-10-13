Gardaí investigate death of man in Cork following fire

Gardaí have begun a homicide investigation into the death of a man in Cork overnight.

Gardaí were alerted to a fire and an unconscious man at Mardyke Walk in the early hours of Sunday. It is understood that a tent was on fire.

The injured man was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital at about 1am. The man has since died, according to gardaí.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem is due to take place on Sunday morning. The scene is currently preserved.

Gardaí have asked members of the public – including motorists with dashcams – who were in the Mardyke Walk area between midnight and 1am, and who may have witnessed activity, to contact them at Anglesea Garda station (021 -4522000), the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.