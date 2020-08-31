Gardaí investigate death of man (60s) in Tipperary house fire

Gardaí are investigating a house fire in Tipperary on Monday morning which left one man dead.

At about 4am gardaí and fire services were alerted to a fire at a house in Pintown, Cloncracken, in the town of Roscrea.

The fire was brought under control by members of Tipperary Fire and Rescue who then found the body of a man inside the house. A doctor was called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at short time later. It is understood gardaí believe he died of smoke inhalation.

The man, who has not been named, is understood to be a retired school teacher aged in his sixties who is originally from the Nenagh area.

The cause of the fire is unknown and gardaí in Roscrea have launched an investigation. “Investigating Gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire,” the Garda said in a statement.

The man’s body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination by the State Pathologist will take place in the coming days.

The Garda said it is appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Roscrea Garda Station.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscrea Garda Station on 0505 21700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”