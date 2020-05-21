Gardaí investigate bogus legal firm offering immigration services

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged bogus legal firm offering immigration services.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out searches in Blessington, Co Wicklow on Tuesday and a significant number of files and computers were seized.

Gardaí said that many of the victims of the alleged bogus legal firm were people “desperate to regularise their status in this jurisdiction” and paid fees of between €1,000 and €3,000 to the firm “in the belief that they had the legal expertise to address their immigration status”.

A total of €60,000 has been frozen in a bank account as a result of the investigation.

A man was arrested and detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to to appear before Naas District Court on Thursday morning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said “we are concerned that people in vulnerable positions are being taken advantage by fraudsters”.

“We are advising persons seeking legal advice on immigration services or otherwise to check to ensure the person or persons they are dealing with have the appropriate qualifications and experience to provide such services,” he said.