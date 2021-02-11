Gardaí investigate as man shot dead in Ballymun, north Dublin

A man has been shot dead in an attack in north Dublin that has all the hallmarks of a gangland incident.

The attack occurred in the Ballymun area and the man, who is an associate of some of the criminals involved in the Kinahan-Hutch feud, died at the scene.

The scene of the attack, on Belclare Terrace, was sealed off by gardaí.

A preliminary examination of the body was expected to be carried out by a pathologist before it was removed for a full postmortem.

The scene was expected to be sealed off overnight, with members of the Garda Technical Bureau also being deployed to carry out a full examination of the scene, on a a road in the Belclare housing estate.

While the victim was a close associate of a member of the Kinahan cartel who was jailed recently for gun crime, it was unclear if Thursday night’s shooting was linked to the feud.

Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin earlier issued a brief statement confirming it was investigating a shooting on Thursday night.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in Ballymun, Dublin 9,” the statement said.