Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault on teenage girl in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl in south Dublin earlier this month.

The alleged assault is reported to have occurred in Dublin 22 on Friday 14th February 2020.

Gardaí could not confirm that the alleged incident happened in a hotel, or that the victim was a 15-year-old girl.

A Garda spokeswoman said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

