Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault on girl (15) in Dublin hotel

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault by two men on a teenage girl in a Dublin hotel room.

Video footage said to be of the attack was recorded on a mobile phone and was sent around a group of people on the Snapchat app.

A male known to the girl was among those who received the unsolicited video and when he recognised the girl the alarm was raised.

As the matter came to the attention of the garda within 24 hours, detectives identified the hotel room where the attack is said to have taken place and raided it. They took away items for examination as part of the investigation.

It is understood gardaí have seized clothing, which may provide forensic evidence to corroborate the girl’s allegations.

A number of mobile phones have also been seized and gardaí were examining social media contact between the girl and the man she said invited her to the hotel where the attack is alleged to have taken place two weeks ago.

Gardaí believe the girl, aged 15 years, was in contact via social media with a Dublin-based man for a prolonged period. Detectives are working on the theory that this contact led to her agreeing to meet the man in the hotel in west Dublin.

When she arrived it is alleged she was sexually assaulted by two men. The girl has been interviewed by the Garda, has given a statement and was also medically examined.

Gardaí have confirmed they were investigating an alleged attack in a hotel in Dublin 22 on February 14th.

The two male suspects are based in Dublin and were described as young adult males. While there have been no arrests to date the investigation was progressing and was focused on known suspects.