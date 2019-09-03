Gardaí investigate alleged match fixing in Limerick
Search takes place at sportsground on Tuesday
An image tweeted by the Garda as they announced the searches in Limerick. Garda Síochána
Gardaí have carried out searches at a sports ground in Co Limerick as part of allegations into match-fixing.
Members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau took part in a search operation at a sports ground in Limerick on Tuesday.
A Garda spokeswoman said gardaí from a national unit and local members conducted the search and an ongoing investigation was taking place.