Gardaí investigate alleged abuse of Luas passengers by group not wearing masks

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a group of people were captured travelling on the Red Luas line not wearing face coverings and engaging in “unruly and offensive behaviour towards other passengers”.

The incident took place between the Heuston Station stop and Jervis Street stop on Monday, November 2nd.

“The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm and was shared on social media when a group of individuals travelled on the Luas Red line, wearing no face coverings and engaged in unruly and offensive behaviour towards other passengers,” a statement from An Garda Síochána on Wednesday said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or any persons who travelled on the Red Luas line on the date in question between Heuston Station stop and Jervis Street stop to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.