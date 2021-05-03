Gardaí investigate after woman falls onto Dart train tracks

Gardaí are investigating an “incident of assault” at Howth Junction Dart Station, where a woman fell onto the tracks underneath a stationary train.

CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred on April 1st, 2021, at approximately 9pm, shows a woman hurrying towards a train when a young man lunges at her.

Another young man behind him, wheeling a bicycle, then pushes its front wheel towards her, knocking her so that she falls onto the tracks.

The first youth can then be seen holding his hands to his head, while people on the platform rush to the woman’s aid. She is pulled clear before the train moves.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said it does not comment on third party social media content.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, he said, during which the woman sustained injuries.

“An investigation is ongoing into this matter. No arrests have been made at this time.”