Gardaí investigate after officer assaulted by two men in Roscommon

Gardí are continuing to investigate an alleged assault on a garda in Co Roscommon over the weekend.

A garda was allegedly assaulted by two males, aged in their late 30s and 60s, while on patrol in the Rose Lawn area of Castlerea at 1am on Sunday.

The garda had been following up reports of an intruder alarm at a nearby premises. The garda was taken to Castlebar hospital for treatment for facial and hand injuries and has since been discharged.

The two men were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and Garda investigations into the incident are continuing. Gardaí are also continuing to appeal for any witnesses to contact Castlerea Garda station.