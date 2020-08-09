Gardaí investigate after man’s body found in Dublin house

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in his house last night.

The body of the 50-year-old was found in a house on St Michael’s Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, after gardaí responded at around 11pm to calls that a number of men were attempting to break-in.

The body remains at the scene and the State Pathologist will carry out an assessment later this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on (01) 666 8602 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.