Gardaí intercept package with guns from US

Gardaí are investigating after packages were intercepted containing handguns that were sent from the United States.

Three people were arrested, before they were released without charge on Saturday morning.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Operations (SCO) searched three addresses in Stepaside, Carrickmines and Newcastle, Co Dublin.

A quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized during the searches.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is a joint operation with US homeland security,