Gardaí in Sligo concerned for safety of missing woman

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman from her home in Sligo have said they are concerned for her safety.

Natalia Karaczyn was last seen at her home in Crozon Park on Sunday morning.

She is described as being 172cm (5’8”) in height, of slim build with green eyes and medium length straight blond hair.

Gardaí said she was wearing a black lace body suit, black leather trousers, black jacket and black open-toe sandals when she was last seen.

Gardaí are also appealing for information about the movements in Sligo on Sunday morning of a beige Peugeot estate car 308, partial registration number 09 DL.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 - 9157000, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.