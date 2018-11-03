Gardaí in Dundalk investigating the murder of woman (29)

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses after upgrading an investigation into the whereabouts of a missing woman to a murder inquiry.

Giedre Raguckaite (29) has been missing from Dundalk, Co Louth, for more than five months.

The Lithuanian national was last seen on Hoey’s Lane on May 26th at around 6pm.

“Gardaí­ investigating this case have now updated the investigation to a murder investigation,” said a Garda spokesman.

It is reported that detectives want to speak to two Lithuanian nationals, who were known to Ms Raguckaite, about her disappearance.

Gardaí would only say that no arrests have been made in the case to date.

Ms Raguckaite is believed to have been living and working in Ireland since March, having previously lived in England for some time.

Investigating gardaí have been in contact with Interpol about her disappearance.

From the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, Ms Raguckaite reportedly last contacted her father on June 2nd to wish him a happy Father’s Day and has not used her bank account or passport since she vanished.

She is described at 5ft 5in in height and of slight build, with blonde hair and green eyes.

“Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the murder of Giedre Raguckaite,” a Garda spokesman confirmed.

“They continue to appeal for the members of the public for information.

“Anyone who has seen Giedre or may have any information is asked to contact the gardaí in Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

“No further information is available at this time.”