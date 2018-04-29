Gardaí hunt for raiders after €100,000 cash van robbery

Gardaí are searching for at least three raiders who staged what seems a well-planned robbery on a cash-collection van in Dublin.

Takings from about 10 businesses were in the van at the time. Some sources said at least €100,000 was stolen.

The cash in transit vehicle was parked and unoccupied on a street in north Dublin when the gang struck. They arrived in another vehicle, a Ford Transit, and pulled up beside the van containing the money.

One of the raiders then climbed from the roofrack of the Transit van on to the roof of the cash-in-transit vehicle, breaking into it by cutting a lock in the roof.

Once inside, the raider drove off and was followed by accomplices in the Transit. When both vehicles were later found abandoned by gardaí the Transit had been set ablaze.

Unsuccessful efforts had also been made to set alight the cash-in-transit vehicle. Normally the cash-in-transit sector stores money in secure boxes, with permanent red ink exploding over money inside the boxes if forced open.

The incident occurred at about 2pm on Saturday at Main Street, Clongriffin, near Donaghmede. It was unclear why, or for how long, the cash in transit van was unoccupied.

A general view of Main Street in Clongriffin, Dublin where the contents of a cash in transit van were stolen on Saturday afternoon. Image: Google Streetview.

Strict protocols were introduced in the industry about a decade ago after numerous robberies. Gardaí and government became concerned that large sums of untraceable money were being taken by organised crime gangs to buy guns and drugs.

The cash-in-transit sector, which is dominated by a small number of international security companies, introduced new protocols and the number of robberies plummeted. The additional measures included limiting crew access to cash and investing in devices to render money useless if stolen; including ink alarms inside cash strong boxes.

In the latest case, the two vehicles were found at Railway Court, Clongriffin. Gardaí believe at least one other vehicle was used by the raiders and that it carried the gang members, with the cash, from the scene.

Investigating officers have appealed to anyone who was in the area of Main Street and Railway Court between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday to come forward in confidence. They are especially keen to speak to eyewitnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage filmed in the area at the time.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in and around Clongriffin Main Street or Railyway Court can contact Coolock Garda station on 01-6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.